Bridal Hairstyles: Here Are The Best Hairdos Inspired By Bollywood Divas

Amidst the hullabaloo of wedding preparations, one forgets to think about a preferred hairstyle for every function. When the D-day arrives, the bride is all glammed up with a gorgeously detailed attire, detailed ornaments and appear more beautiful than ever. But the pain of a classy hairdo is real. To de-load your shoulders, we have penned down some of the most unique and easy hairstyles that you can opt for on your Shagna Da Din.

1. Buns with blossoms

According to your face shape and hair texture, you can go with a bun hairdo with your wedding look. A stylish bun also elevates your dress look, by featuring backless Choli or Saree. With the emerging trend of blossoms, you can opt for floral updo just like several celebrated Bollywood actors. Fresh and real, blooms stay on for a longer duration if attached well.

2. Soft curls all the way

Easy to maintain with fewer pins stuck in your scalp, you can keep your hair open with sprayed soft waves. This hairstyle goes well when you are not sporting earrings. You can accessorise hair accessories including headgear or Maang Tikka with this look.

3. Sleek ponytail for a glamorous look

If you have frizzy or curls, you can straighten them up for a sleek ponytail. Classy and beautiful, this look is perfect for a reception function or engagement. This simple hairdo can opt with a comb where you can carefully gel up your brush and neatly hide your hairband with the help of a few hair strands. Roll your hair strands over the headband. You can elevate your look by flaunting large statement jewellery.

