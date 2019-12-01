Bridal Wear: Best Outfit Ideas For The Bride And The Bride's Sister

It is the wedding season! One of the most important parts of a wedding is planning the outfits to be worn. A strong bond between sisters brings the need to also look their best on their sister's special day. Many times, the bride and her sister look for similar outfit ideas to wear at the wedding.

Here are some excellent dress ideas for the bride and her sister:

Light-coloured tones:

A great combination for the bride and her sister could be light-coloured dresses. The bride can opt for colour tones like golden, silver, and lighter shades of red and pink. The bride's sister can contrast her sister's tones with comparatively darker shades. Golden for the bride and pink for the sister proves to be a great idea.

ALSO READ | Nia Sharma: Ethnic Outfits Of The Naagin 4 Actor To Inspire You

Bright colours

If the bride and the sister are looking for twinning patterns, bright colours are an easy option to go for. Bright colours not only look beautiful but also bring the limelight towards the bride and her sister. This can prove to be a great idea for twin sisters, as they can twin on the wedding day as well!

ALSO READ | Eye Make-up: Here Are A Few Looks To Try Out This Wedding Season

Focus on the jewellery

Rather than looking for similar dress patterns, you can make a huge difference with just the jewellery. The bride can go for heavier jewellery which gives out the bridal statement. The bride's sister can also opt for a similar dress, but pair them with small accessories, which does not look too heavy but manages to make a mark.

ALSO READ | Celebrity Fashion Designers From India Who Rule Bollywood

Same colours

A great way to show off the love between the sisters is to pick up the same colour. The bride and her sister can pick up two different shades of the same colour. With the right use of accessories, the sisters can look beautiful and also state their unending love for each other at the same time.

ALSO READ | Top Five Traditional Outfit Ideas To Look Gorgeous For Bhai Dooj

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora Drops 'bridal Look' Through Her Instagram Account