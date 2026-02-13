Updated 13 February 2026 at 19:18 IST
BTS ARMY Besotted Over Jungkook In Maroon Suit, But His ₹37 Lakh Watch Steals The Spotlight
Ahead of the comeback, BTS Jungkook became the brand ambassador of the popular Swiss watch brand Hublot on February 12. Dressed head to toe in maroon, Kookie stepped out in style and instantly grabbed the spotlight.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
BTS - Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Taehyung, RM, Suga and J-hope are all set to make a grand comeback with their new album, ARIRANG, on March 21 after 4 years of hiatus. As Korean Boy Band mania is once again peaking, Swiss luxury watch brand Hublot has officially announced Jungkook as its new global ambassador. The big reveal took place in Seoul, South Korea, where Kookie appeared at a special event dressed head to toe in maroon. His cute captures are now going viral all over the internet.
At the event, Jungkook arrived in a sharp three-piece suit, featuring a maroon blazer and matching trousers paired with a black shirt. Statement earpieces and black Derby shoes completed his outfit.
As he stepped in, several bodyguards surrounded him, truly fitting for a star. Despite the strict security, Jungkook took a moment to greet the cheering supporters who had been waiting for hours outside the venue. Because of the huge crowd, security quickly escorted him inside the venue to prevent any issues. As always, his bright smile stood out, especially as he proudly showed off his watch like someone showing a wedding ring. Videos of his entrance and stylish look have now gone viral.
JK wore Hublot’s Big Bang Original Unico King Gold Ceramic 43MM, priced at ₹3,783,500 in INR, as mentioned on the official website.
Jungkook has now joined Hublot’s renowned team of ambassadors. The brand already includes celebrated figures like Daniel Arsham, designer Samuel Ross, NFL star Patrick Mahomes, footballer Kylian Mbappe, tennis champion Novak Djokovic, and Usain Bolt.
Jungkook will reunite with RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin and V on March 21, for a special concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The event will mark the release of BTS fifth album, Arirang.
On March 27, fans will also be able to watch BTS: The Return, a new documentary coming to Netflix. After these events, the group will start their official world tour in April, performing in 34 cities across more than 80 shows.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 13 February 2026 at 19:18 IST