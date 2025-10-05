BTS Kim Taehyung Turns Heads In Michael Rider’s Outfit For CELINE’s Ete 2026

BTS’ Taehyung stunned at CELINE’s Été 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 5, 2025, looking like a living god. V wore a brown knee-length coat from Michael Rider’s debut collection, paired with matching trousers and a crisp white shirt. The highlight of his outfit was a leopard-print silk tie that added a dramatic flair to his vintage fall look. His stylist left his hair down, and his flawless elegance made it impossible not to admire him.

File photo of V from Paris Fashion Week | Image: X

Taehyung’s look is inspired by the charm of 1880s Paris. During his appearance, one unforgettable moment came when Uma Thurman’s hair slipped, and the K-pop star gently adjusted it.

The Winter Bear singer posed with Narin from the rookie girl group MEOVV and greeted the TWS members. He engaged warmly with the crowd, signing autographs, posing for photos, and waving to fans. Taehyung also met Sidney Toledano, the former chief of Christian Dior and LVMH Fashion Group, who now advises LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault.

Meanwhile, many admired his appearance, calling him a "prince," with "Prince Taehyung" quickly trending online.

Kim Taehyung officially became CELINE's global ambassador on March 15, 2023. The French fashion house, led by Hedi Slimane, introduced him as "CELINE Boy." He made his debut at a CELINE pop-up in Seoul on March 30, 2023, wearing an all-black outfit with a long coat and denim trousers that instantly caught attention.

On 22 May 2023, he joined CELINE's private dinner at the Cannes Film Festival, hosted by Slimane at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum, he appeared in a black collarless jacket with a glittering faux-bow, paired with black trousers and heeled boots.