Behind The Glitz: How Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Italy Wedding Turned Out To Be A Last-Minute Nightmare

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding in Tuscany in December 2017 became sort of a roadmap for celebrity marriages in India. From the dreamy pictures of the newlywed couple to Anushka's pastel lehenga, all seemed fresh out of a dream. Years later, Vishal Punjabi, aka The Wedding Filmer, who captured the wedding moments on his camera, explained how in reality, Virushka's marriage ceremony did not unfold as planned and there were many roadblocks that the celebrity pair faced, and overcame, on their big day.

Sharing the behind-the-scenes chaos on Adhunika Singh's YouTube channel, Vishal said, "Virat and Anushka's wedding was rained out. They shifted the location at the last minute. Devika Narain (wedding planner) didn't sleep all night. She spent the whole night shifting the mandap."

Anushka and Virat married in Tuscany in December 2017 | Image: YouTube screengrab

"It was all kept under wraps. But you kind of figure out that it may be them, but you only know when you get there. We got there, and we were very pleasantly surprised. It's not like they knew of me, or knew of my work. They were just inherently very nice, sweet people.," he further shared.

Talking about if the couple had put certain restrictions about they wanted their wedding to be filmed on camera, Vishal said that he was given full creative freedom. "I met them, and they smiled and said, 'Please do what you do. We don't know what you do, but we believe that if you're here, you've done it right.' They trusted their planners, who trusted us. It was a very small wedding, and it felt like everyone was together. They were really nice to me, they were really kind to me," The Wedding Filmer said.

Anushka and Virat began dating in 2013 | Image: YouTube screengrab