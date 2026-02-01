Budget 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Opts For A Dual Coloured Sambalpuri Cotton Saree

Just hours before unveiling the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid a ceremonial visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The President greeted her with dahi-cheeni curd mixed with sugar, a traditional gesture considered auspicious, symbolising good luck and a positive start to significant undertakings. On budget day, both leaders also honoured the Indian handloom with their attire.

On the day of the 2026 Union Budget, President of India Droupadi Murmu wore a graceful pink and grey Sambalpuri cotton saree adorned with delicate white and gold detailing. The saree, featuring ikat weaving and elephant motifs. It was paired with minimal jewellery, creating a look that was simple, elegant, and a tribute to Indian handloom traditions.

A Sambalpuri saree is a traditional handwoven ikat, locally known as a "Sambalpuri bandha" sadhi, where artisans tie-dye the warp and weft threads before weaving. Craftsmen create these handloom sarees in the Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, and Sonepur districts of Odisha, India. They often display classic motifs like shankha (conch), chakra (wheel), phula (flower), and elephants, each carrying deep cultural meaning in Odia tradition. The colours red, black, and white symbolise the face of Lord Kaalia (Jagannatha).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also made a subtle yet striking cultural statement with her attire, choosing a handwoven Kanjeevaram silk saree that honours Tamil Nadu’s rich textile heritage.

The saree features a deep purple base in the traditional Kattam pattern, with fine golden-brown lines forming understated checks that bring rhythm and structure to the fabric without overpowering the silk’s natural richness. A coffee-brown border with delicate thread detailing adds a touch of elegance, showcasing the refined artistry of Kanjeevaram weaving.

She paired the saree with a mustard-yellow blouse, which introduces a warm contrast, while the dark pallu draped over her shoulder reinforces the formal, dignified look expected on Budget Day.