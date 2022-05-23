Cannes 2022: Female Protesters Demonstrate Against Domestic Violence, Release Smoke Bombs

After a naked woman protested against violence toward women in Ukraine on Cannes 2022 red carpet, the film festival witnessed another disruption on Sunday. This time, a group of women dressed in black stormed the red carpet and unfurled a banner, and let off black smoke grenades in the air.

According to Variety, the protestors raised their fists in the air while protesting. The banner that was carried by the female protestors featured a long list of women's names interspersed with the words 'A Woman'. According to the International media outlet, during the premiere of Holy Spider, director Ali Abbasi’s female-centered thriller, roughly 12 women in formal wear gathered on the famed stairs of the Palais with raised fists — filling the space with thick black smoke and holding a scroll with a list of 129 women’s names.

Female protestors in black storm Cannes 2022 red carpet

Security seemed unfazed by the event, as they allowed the protestors to get filmed and photographed. One insider close to the production told the International media outlet that the protest was not a publicity stunt to promote the film, but done in regard to a journalist who travels to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad to investigate a serial killer murdering sex workers.

The protest on the red carpet took place before the cast and filmmakers of Holy Spider arrived. As per Variety, the trail of vehicles carrying the star cast of the film to the red carpet was briefly on the Boulevard de la Croisette. According to the film's synopsis, it is based on the grim true story of serial killer Saeed Hanaei, who believed he was on a holy mission to cleanse the streets of sin. Abbasi wrote the script with Afshin Kamran Bahrami. The film stars Zar Amir Ebrahimi and Mehdi Bajestani.

Meanwhile, earlier, a topless woman had gatecrashed the prestigious film festival to protest against sexual violence in Ukraine. Several videos from the film festival showed how a topless woman with Ukraine flag colours painted all over her body, ran on the red carpet amid celebrities arriving for the George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing movie premiere.



IMAGE: Instagram/festivaldecannes