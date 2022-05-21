Topless Woman Crashes Cannes 2022 Red Carpet To Protest Against Sexual Violence In Ukraine

While the Cannes Film Festival 2022 is going on in full swing, a shocking piece of news just arrived in the audience’s way, revealing how a topless woman gatecrashed the prestigious film festival to protest against sexual violence in Ukraine.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest incident at Cannes 2022 that left everyone in shock.

Topless woman crashes Cannes 2022

A couple of videos from Cannes 2022 recently surfaced online and created a massive buzz on the internet. The footage depicted how a topless woman with Ukraine flag colours painted all over her body, ran on the red carpet amid celebrities arriving for the George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing movie premiere. The video further gave a glimpse of how the woman was only wearing an undergarment with bloodstains on the lower parts of the body. A note stating ‘Stop Raping Us’ was also depicted on the front part of her body along with the word “scum” written on her lower back. The radical feminist activist organisation Scum posted on Twitter, “This activist exposed the war rapes and sexual torture committed on Ukrainian women by Russian soldiers” and shared the video of the topless woman at Cannes 2022.

This activist exposed the war rapes and sexual torture committed on Ukrainian women by russian soldiers. https://t.co/CyPnvOhndT — SCUM (@scum_officiel) May 20, 2022

⚡️"Прекратите нас насиловать". Полуобнаженная активистка в цветах Украины и со следами крови устроила скандал на фестивале в Каннах.

Гости Каннского фестиваля вынуждены были перестать ее насиловать pic.twitter.com/MXSVznjcCV — Alexander Bunin (@abunin) May 20, 2022

While the incident received numerous reactions online, netizens were confused as to how the woman managed to pass the security checks and run on the red carpet. As per Variety, entering the Cannes’ Lumiere theatre in the Palais requires multiple security checks with many guards positioned at the gate. As the attendees walk in, they have to get through more security checks including a metal detector after which they are finally allowed to enter the theatre.

Co-written and directed by George Miller, Three Thousand Years of Longing is an epic fantasy movie that recently held its world premiere at the Cannes film festival 2022. The movie features Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in the lead along with many other notable actors namely Alyla Browne as young Alithea Binnie, Aamito Lagum as Queen of Sheba, Matteo Bocelli as Prince Mustafa, Burcu Gölgedar as Zefir, Kaan Guldur as Murad IV, Jack Braddy as Ibrahim among others.

Image: Twitter/@abunin