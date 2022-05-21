Cannes 2022: Ingrid Ilgine Walks Red Carpet In Gown By Assamese Designer Sanjukta Dutta

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival which is one of the most anticipated events of the year, kickstarted on Wednesday, 17 May 2022. It is touted to be one of the most prestigious film festivals all across the globe that is known for celebrating cinema and storytelling. This year, India was chosen as the Country of Honour which makes the festival even more special for the Indian fans.

After some prominent personalities of the Indian showbiz world graced the red carpet of the star-studded event, another proud moment for India emerged as Ingrid Ilgine, one of the top models, walked the red carpet of Cannes 2022 wearing an outfit by an Indian designer.

Ingrid Ilgine wears an outfit by Sanjukta Dutta at Cannes 2022

Miss Film Festival International and Top Model United Kingdom Winner Ingrid Ilgine recently made several heads turn after she walked on the Red Carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in a stunning look. But what caught everyone's attention was her glamorous dress. The renowned model opted for a red thigh-high slit dress with a ruffled trail attached at the back. Reportedly, the dress is an Assamese Silk attire designed by Sanjukta Dutta, who is a designer from Assam. For the unversed, Ilgine had earlier appeared in her design back in 2019's Cannes Film Festival.

Here, take a look at her outfit at Cannes 2022-

More about Cannes Film Festival 2022

The ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022 is surely a special one for India as it is the first time that India had been designated as the Country of Honour at the event. Many notable names from the Indian film industry, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela musician AR Rahman and more, graced the red carpet of the event on its debut day, May 17, 2022. The Indian delegation is led by Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. Moreover, Deepika Padukone is also among the Jury members for the festival.

