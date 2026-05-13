Cannes 2026 Red Carpet: Alia Bhatt Serves Soft Glam Look In A Bustier Gown Adorned With Regal Jewellery

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt made her first appearance in the French Riviera in a hand-painted couture, appearing far more poetic. What can be better than this? Wait for her to make a red-carpet appearance; the actress swayed everyone with her presence. She stole the limelight in a sculpted, corseted silhouette at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. What grabbed netizens' attention was the matching dupatta (Scandinavian scarf) wrapped around her arms, bringing some Indianness to the red carpet. Alia arrived at the event to represent L'Oreal Paris.

Alia Bhatt makes a striking appearance on the Cannes 2026 red carpet

The actress has shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle, offering a closer glimpse of her red carpet look. On the opening day of the film festival, Alia donned the fashion designer Tamara Ralph's ensemble, a peach bustier gown featuring a plunging neckline. The gown also featured a sweeping train and a dreamy chiffon dupatta (scarf) trailing behind her.

She accentuated her look with Golconda Rose jewellery, which is a celebration of Amrapali's legacy and Jaipur's timeless craftsmanship. The Golconda Rose is a handcrafted white gold high jewellery creation featuring 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, a 5.53 carat Golconda Type 2A diamond and 20 carats of finely set diamonds. She paired the jewellery with Chopard's earrings and rings.

Alia Bhatt makes her first appearance in hand-painted couture

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Alia Bhatt debuted in a dreamy couture ensemble that looked less like a gown and more like a moving watercolour painting. She stepped out in a French Riviera corset-style bodice gown with delicate spaghetti straps and a soft sweetheart neckline designed by Yash Patil's That Antique Piece. In the shades of muted sage-green tones with intricate botanical embroidery, the outfit also carried a hand-painted homage to the Riviera, seamlessly blending into the voluminous skirt below.

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To accentuate her look, she styled her hair in an undone low bun with subtle makeup and tinted pink lips. She completed her look with Chopard's delicate jewellery that allowed the outfit to remain the focal point.

The actress returned to Cannes for the second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.