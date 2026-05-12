Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 12: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Nears ₹75 Crore Mark

Riteish Deshmukh has got his biggest hit as a director in the biopic of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Raja Shivaji is currently running to a very good response in Marathi and Hindi in India and is on track to hit the ₹75 crore mark on Wednesday (May 13). After surpassing Ved (2022) to become Riteish's highest-grossing directorial, Raja Shivaji is eyeing the historic ₹100 crore mark in India and looks like it will achieve it in the coming days. It will then look to become the highest grossing Marathi film.

Raja Shivaji stays steady at box office





For Raja Shivaji, the collections in the start of the second week are around 50% less than the biz it did in week 1. However, this drop in collection was expected. The numbers being posted are steady and this is a healthy sign for movie biz. On its 2nd Monday and Tuesday, the film minted ₹2.40 crore and ₹2.50 crore respectively. In 12 days so far, Raja Shivaji's biz stands at ₹73.15 crore.

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The profits are good but there has been ongoing speculation about the movie's budget. Reports have claimed that Raja Shivaji was made on a budget of ₹100 crore, making it the most expensive Marathi film to date. However, this has been denied by the director.

Riteish revealed that he spent 3.5 years writing Raja Shivaji. He said many actors worked without fees to support the film, which received a strong audience response at the box office. Abhishek, who features as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Salman Khan, who essays Jiva Mahale in Raja Shivaji, reportedly did the movie without charging a single penny.