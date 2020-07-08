Last Updated:

China's Shein Faces Backlash After Selling Prayer Mats As 'fringe' Rugs, Apologises

Chinese retailer, a fast-fashion website Shein issued a public apology after they sold Islamic prayer mats as 'decorative trim' carpets. Read further —

Chetna Kapoor
Shein

Chinese retailer, a fast-fashion website Shein issued a public apology after they sold Islamic prayer mats as 'decorative trim' carpets. On their official Instagram handle, the brand offered its 'apology' and said that it was a 'highly insensitive oversight'.

The product has now been removed from the website. The Chinese brand Shein attracted a lot of hatred and outrage after their 'ignorance' towards religious sentiments.

Apology

To our community — we made a serious mistake recently by selling prayer mats as decorative rugs on our site. We understand this is a highly offensive oversight and are truly sorry. 

Since it was brought to our attention, we immediately removed the products from our site and asked our vendor to stop selling to others. We also formed a product review committee with staff from different cultures and religions so a mistake like this doesn't happen again.

As a global brand, we vow to do a much better job in educating ourselves on different cultures, religions, and traditions to ensure our diverse community is respected and honored," Shein wrote in its apology. "We offer our sincerest apology to all whom we have hurt and offended, and hope we can earn your forgiveness.

To our community💌 We’re sorry.

Reactions

Shein Breaks Silence On Being Banned In India

China-based online e-commerce website Shein issued its first statement to its erstwhile India users on Wednesday after being banned by the government along with 58 other Chinese applications. In its statement, Shein said that the company is working hard on “preparation and submission of relevant documents required by Indian Government to comply with the new policies". Stating that customer privacy is its top priority, Shein assured to comply with all security requirements of customers around the world. 

