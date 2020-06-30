Chinese Mouthpiece Incredulously Touts PM Modi's Weibo Popularity As India Bans 59 Apps

China's mouthpiece Global Times on Monday highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a verified account on "China's Twitter-- Weibo". Taking to Twitter, the Global Times stated that PM Modi has over 240,000 followers on Weibo-- which is one of the banned apps in India. The tone of the Chinese 'Foreign Mission' media outlet has hints of incredulity that the government would take such a decision given PM Modi's own popularity on the platform.

Among the 59 banned apps is China’s Twitter like social media platform #Weibo on which Indian Prime Minister Narendra #Modi has a verified account and has more than 240,000 followers. #China #India https://t.co/UDiI80Vxt4 pic.twitter.com/eNktTYpWFK — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 29, 2020

The Prime Minister had opened an account on Weibo ahead of a visit to China in 2016.

Read: Govt of India bans 59 Chinese apps; Tik Tok, UC Browser, WeChat included in the list

India bans Chinese apps

Amid the on-going India-China border tensions, the government of India on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. According to the Centre, it received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. The government banned the apps in order to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users.

Read: 'India's arsenal not meant for hatching eggs': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury insults forces

List of Chinese apps banned by the Centre

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

Read: 'India's arsenal not meant for hatching eggs': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury insults forces

Read: 'Befitting reply given in Ladakh': PM Modi fires strong statement on China in Mann Ki Baat