Chinese Mouthpiece Incredulously Touts PM Modi's Weibo Popularity As India Bans 59 Apps

China's mouthpiece Global Times on Monday highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a verified account on "China's Twitter-- Weibo". Taking to Twitter, the Global Times stated that PM Modi has over 240,000 followers on Weibo-- which is one of the banned apps in India. The tone of the Chinese 'Foreign Mission' media outlet has hints of incredulity that the government would take such a decision given PM Modi's own popularity on the platform.
Among the 59 banned apps is China’s Twitter like social media platform #Weibo on which Indian Prime Minister Narendra #Modi has a verified account and has more than 240,000 followers. #China #India https://t.co/UDiI80Vxt4 pic.twitter.com/eNktTYpWFK— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 29, 2020
The Prime Minister had opened an account on Weibo ahead of a visit to China in 2016.
Amid the on-going India-China border tensions, the government of India on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. According to the Centre, it received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. The government banned the apps in order to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users.
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
