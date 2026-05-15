CM Vijay Look On Sale: Tamil Nadu Shop Sells Thalapathy-inspired Outfit For A Whopping Price

Thalapathy Vijay has swirled a storm in Tamil Nadu ever since he was appointed the chief minister of the state. The actor assumed the role in his first political debut, scripting history in the state's politics. Ever since he took the Chief Minister oath, fans of the TVK chief have been circulating photos and videos of him from office. In a bizarre move, a Tamil Nadu shop is even selling the actor's ‘chief ministerial’ look.

Vijay's CM look priced at ₹4000

A promotional flier from a Tamil Nadu store, Chennai Silks, has gone viral online. The store is selling the actor's CM look as a combo package. The flier highlights several aspects of Vijay's look and lists them as separate items sold in the shop.

The store is selling Vijay's black suit jacket, white shirt, leather belt, shoes and trousers together. A combo package of the entire fit is priced at ₹3999. While the store has deleted the post from its social media account, a photo of it is circulating online.



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Social media users have reacted positively to the viral post. Several netizens admitted that they would buy the fit at an even dearer price. Not just this, earlier, a saree store in Tamil Nadu featured a special Vijay saree on their social media page. The five-yard flag features the actor's party flag on the border and also has his face printed all along the border. The saree comes with a surprisingly affordable price tag of ₹499.



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