Coca-Cola Series To Seventeen Limited Edition Labubu Dolls: Here Are The Most Popular, Rare Finds Of Trending Monster Toy

Labubu dolls have become a go-to fashion statement for the A-listers' outings. Hanging casually on Hermes, Chanel, and many other handbags of celebs, this ultra-expensive elf-eye doll has carved out its universe in pop culture.

With its bug eyes, jagged teeth, and quirky tuft of hair, the Labubu doll began as a picture book character but has evolved into a global style icon. Celebrities such as BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Rihanna, and Ananya Panday are frequently seen with one swinging from their bags.

Labubu represents playful rebellion and a sense of individuality. Whether you're intrigued by the surprise of blind boxes, the thrill of limited seasonal editions, or the charm of region-specific exclusives, there's a wide range to explore. Each Labubu comes with its own story, look, and vibe. Here are some of the most sought-after and rare designs that might look good in your collection.

Most popular Labubu dolls

The Monsters - Exciting Macaron Vinyl Face Blind Box

The Monsters Fall in Wild Series - Vinyl Plush Doll

The Monsters - Have a Seat Vinyl Plush Blind Box

The Monsters Coca-Cola Series - Vinyl Face Blind Box

The Monsters - Angel in Clouds Vinyl Face Doll