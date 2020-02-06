Constellation Piercings: What Is It & How Can It Make Your Ears Look Ridiculously Pretty?

Constellation piercings are a group of multiple piercings on your ear, generally three or more. The trend has been around for years. These make your ear look decorative. No two constellation piercings look the same. One can always try out something new. Inspired by star clusters, here are some constellation piercing ideas.

You don’t need a high pain-tolerance level to get constellation piercings. You just have to get it right. You can study the shape of your ear and it’s size — from lobe to helixes and decide what you should get and how. It is not that simple as everyone’s ear shape is different. So take your time and choose which constellation piercing you think would suit you. Apart from making your ear look incredibly pretty and decorated, constellation piercing is also a great way to experiment with something on your own. Let's take a look at some of the constellation piercings.

How to flaunt constellation piercings?

Thompson, the owner of 'BodyelectricTattoo,' says that one should not opt for more than five piercings in one sitting because once you leave the studio, they require months of care and cleaning. Also, it is important to go to a studio that's clean and trustworthy because hygiene is important. It is better to let each piercing heal fully before going back for more to avoid infections. After they're healed, odds are you will want more of them.