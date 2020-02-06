Union Budget
Constellation Piercings: What Is It & How Can It Make Your Ears Look Ridiculously Pretty?

Fashion

You don’t need a high pain tolerance to get constellation piercing, You just have to get it right after studying the shape of your ears. Read all about it here.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
constellation piercing

Constellation piercings are a group of multiple piercings on your ear, generally three or more. The trend has been around for years. These make your ear look decorative. No two constellation piercings look the same. One can always try out something new. Inspired by star clusters, here are some constellation piercing ideas. 

Also read: Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Action Bonanza Hints Big Twist As He 'takes On A Country'

You don’t need a high pain-tolerance level to get constellation piercings. You just have to get it right. You can study the shape of your ear and it’s size — from lobe to helixes and decide what you should get and how. It is not that simple as everyone’s ear shape is different. So take your time and choose which constellation piercing you think would suit you. Apart from making your ear look incredibly pretty and decorated, constellation piercing is also a great way to experiment with something on your own. Let's take a look at some of the constellation piercings.

Also read: Selena Gomez All Set To Launch Her Beauty Line Called ‘Rare Beauty’

How to flaunt constellation piercings?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brian Keith Thompson (@bodyelectrictattoo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brian Keith Thompson (@bodyelectrictattoo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brian Keith Thompson (@bodyelectrictattoo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maria Tash (@mariatash) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maria Tash (@mariatash) on

Thompson, the owner of 'BodyelectricTattoo,' says that one should not opt for more than five piercings in one sitting because once you leave the studio, they require months of care and cleaning. Also, it is important to go to a studio that's clean and trustworthy because hygiene is important. It is better to let each piercing heal fully before going back for more to avoid infections. After they're healed, odds are you will want more of them.

Published:
COMMENT
