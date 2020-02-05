Selena Gomez All Set To Launch Her Beauty Line Called ‘Rare Beauty’

Selena Gomez is currently busy basking in the success of her latest album, Rare that was released earlier this year. Even with all the accolades and appreciation that is coming her way, the pop singer has managed to not stay calm. She recently took to her social media to make a big announcement that has made fans go gaga.

Selena Gomez to launch her own beauty line

Selena Gomez recently announced her second biggest gift of 2020 to her fans after her album Rare. She will now be going ahead and venturing into the beauty market with her very own line of beauty products. The entire line of products will be called Rare Beauty.

Selena Gomez also described the project to be very special to her. She will be launching the line in association with the beauty brand, Sephora. The singer said that the line will be out this Summer, although the products will be available only across North America. Selena Gomez said that Rare Beauty will be going global by 2021.

Selena Gomez made the announcement in a live video on Instagram. She also told her fans that she started working on the project two years ago. She also addressed that Rare Beauty aims to make people feel comfortable in their skin. "It’s not just a brand. It’s going to be a lifestyle", Gomez added.

The Lose You To Love Me singer even said that Rare Beauty is meant to be enjoyed. She even said that in the next few months, she will also be launching several other projects. Selena Gomez also said that Rare Beauty wants to address the issue that people face to abide by beauty standards.

Selena Gomez also launched an official Instagram account dedicated to the brand. She even uploaded a sneak peek into all her preparations before the announcement. In the video, she said that she wishes that people start embracing themselves the way they are.

Check out Selena Gomez’s announcement of Rare Beauty here:

The news of Selena Gomez launching her own beauty line hit the news for the first time when a news publication reported that the singer had filed for trademarks for the same in August 2019. Reportedly, Rare Beauty will be a complete line of products with fragrances, perfumes, colognes, aftershaves, cosmetics, etc. Fans across the world cannot wait to get their hands on Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty collection.

