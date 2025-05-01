Deepika Padukone Slays The Summer Game In Head-To-Toe Beige: See Pics

Deepika Padukone is gradually making her comeback, attending one public engagement after another, this time at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment (WAVE) Summit 2025.

The actress, who has been away from the limelight following the birth of her first child with Ranveer Singh , returned once again in a beige salwar suit, effortlessly nailing golden hour chic to attend the WAVE summit in Mumbai.

The Om Shanti Om star took to Instagram to share the news and offered a glimpse of her ethnic look, captioning the post, ‘En route… WAVE Summit! Let’s do this!’

Decoding Deepika Padukone's head-to-toe beige glamour

For the WAVE Summit, the actress chose to wear a beige handwoven cotton set by House of Masaba, featuring a crew neck and long sleeves.

The ethnic ensemble was adorned with intricate hand embroidery showcasing the ‘Paan Phool’ and ‘Son Vriksha’ motifs along the kurta and the borders of a sheer dupatta.

To complement her look, Deepika Padukone paired the ethnic ensemble with peep-toe heels in a matching beige tone.

Her makeup was spot on, perfectly complementing her outfit. She opted for a soft glam look, featuring light smoky eye makeup and a pink nude-toned lipstick that enhanced her natural elegance.

Fans reaction

The actress, who has firmly established her name in the industry, clearly knows how to win the hearts of her fans.

Many internet users expressed their excitement at seeing her back in the spotlight.

One fan commented on her latest Instagram post, 'Mastani, is that you?' Another wrote, ‘Sooo beautiful, sooo elegant… just looking like a wowww!!’