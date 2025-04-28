Alaya F Shares The Perfect Mother’s Day Treat Recipe, Made Even Better With Runny Blueberry Jam

Any pancake lovers here? You already know the joy of a dish that's easy to prepare yet packed with essential nutrients and minerals, perfect for those always on the go.

Pancakes are incredibly versatile, easy to make, and can be paired with your favourite spreads for that extra flavour boost.

In a recent YouTube video posted by ace film director Farah Khan, titled “Pooja Bedi & Alaya F Ka Home Tour, Gupshup Aur Blueberry Protein Pancakes!”, the director and her cook, Dilip, were invited to Pooja Bedi and Alaya F’s home.

A cooking show featuring various celebrities, the video captures Farah Khan and her cook Dilip having a great time in the kitchen with the family, preparing delicious dishes they love to indulge in.

The Jawaani Jaaneman star guided Farah and Dilip through the process of making a pancake, not just any pancake, but a special one, loaded with all the good stuff.

If you're a pancake enthusiast like us, you’ll love this blueberry protein pancakes recipe that keeps you energized on the go. The flavourful pancake, topped with a blueberry jam-like spread, will leave you craving more.

With Mother’s Day approaching, why not learn this recipe to surprise your mom with a homemade breakfast, or show someone special just how much you appreciate them in your life?

Here you go, check out the recipe:

Ingredient for blueberry protein pancake

Blueberry protein pancake. Image: Screengrab/YouTube

For pancake---

1 cup flour

1 scoop protein powder

2 eggs

½ tsp baking powder

Cinnamon Powder

¼ Vanilla essence (Optional)

Mashed banana

Splash of milk

For blueberry jam---

Blueberry

Jaggery