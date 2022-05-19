Deepika Padukone's Kohl-eye Makeup At Cannes 2022 Prompts Comparison With Julia Fox

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is currently representing India as one of the jury members at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, walked the red carpet in a stunning black and gold striped saree by an Indian brand named Sabyasachi. The Gehraiyaan actor turned heads with her Bengal Tiger couture sari, but what caught netizens' attention was her black dramatic kohl-eye makeup as it reminded them of actor and model Julia Fox.

Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi sari

Deepika Padukone exuded retro charm as she wore a sequinned saree featuring black and golden stripes. As per Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the stripes of the saree have been block-printed and hand-embroidered by some of India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. The look is paired with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection, while the headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha Patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing.

Deepika's bold eye makeup at Cannes 2022 prompts a comparison with Julia Fox

In terms of makeup as every year, this year also Deepika Padukone chose not to play safe and chose bold dramatic eyes which undoubtedly levelled up her glam quotient. Ditching her go-to nude & minimal makeup, the Piku actor rocked bold dramatic eyeliner entirely covering her eyelids. Netizens were quick to react as they compare Padukone's glammed-up makeup with that of Julia Fox's and the Twitter handle is proof of it.

Netizens say 'Deepika Padukone giving Julia fox energy at Cannes'

A Twitter user tweeted, "Deepika Padukone giving Julia fox energy at the 2022 Cannes film festival", another one wrote, "Deepika Padukone looks amazing at Cannes but she is unironically wearing the Julia Fox Instagram eye", a fan even tweeted, "Not Deepika serving Julia Fox Realness. #Cannes2022 #DeepikaAtCannes".

deepika padukone giving julia fox energy at the 2022 cannes film festival pic.twitter.com/vo9ZgioIS1 — julia fox updates (@juliafoxsource) May 17, 2022

Deepika Padukone looks amazing at Cannes but she is unironically wearing the Julia Fox Instagram eye😭 — Sikkil Shanmugasundaram (@RaniKiran4eva) May 18, 2022

A user wrote on his official Twitter account, "Deepika channelling her inner Julia Fox", and a netizen tweeted, "Sorry Deepika, Julia Fox did it first."

deepika channelling her inner julia fox https://t.co/dEeM5uWVuV — 🔫 (@moonriveruwu) May 17, 2022

Sorry Deepika, Julia Fox did it first. pic.twitter.com/hItxJuels5 — Anamika 🇺🇦 (@AKumariLife) May 18, 2022

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika posted some of the pictures from her Cannes look and even mentioned that the sari is a story that she will never stop telling. The caption read, "The sari is a story I will never stop telling.No matter where we are in the world, it has its place” said Sabyasachi Mukherjee…and I couldn’t agree more!"

Image: Instagram/@juliafox/deepikapadukone