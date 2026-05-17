Designer Sandeep Khosla Reacts To Urvashi Rautela Walking Cannes Red Carpet In 'Very Gandi Copy' Of Gigi Hadid's Iconic White And Gold Saree

Urvashi Rautela is among the many Indian celebrities attending the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The actress was brutally trolled for her latest look, which is a dupe of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's custom-made design. The white chikankari saree with a border embellished with intricate golden designs, a standout blouse and the iconic temple jewellery on Urvashi immediately rang a bell for all social media users. The saree bore one too many resemblance with the drape supermodel Gigi Hadid donned at the NMACC opening in 2023.

Urvashi Rautela in the iconic white and golden saree | Image: Instagram

Urvashi Rautela's brazen copy of Gigi Hadid's look leaves the internet in splits

On May 17, photos and videos of Urvashi Rautela from the French Riviera went viral online. In the clips, the actress could be seen wearing a similar saree to Gigi Hadid. She even draped it the same way. However, Urvashi played it differently with the accessories and carried a statment ‘pot’ bag.

As per an Instagram page, Bollywood Women Closet, Urvasshi sourced the saree from a local boutique, Mihir Designer Studio, which curated the piece on the basis of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's original 2023 design. The price of the dupe piece remains unknown. Nevertheless, the memory of Gigi Hadid in the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla iconic saree is too fresh in the collective memory of social media, and this led to relentless trolling for Urvashi Rautela.



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Sandeep Khosla reacts to Urvashi Rautela's ‘copying' his style

A screengrab of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's post | Image: Instagram

Popular fashion page Diet Sabya took to its official Instagram account to first share the revelation of Urvashi's brazen copy of Gigi's look. Several social media users took to the comment section of the post to troll Urvashi. Some even took a jibe at the actress's famous ‘first woman’ tag. The post even caught the attention of the designer himself. Sandeep Khosla took to the comment section to write, "Very very very very very GANDI dietji!!!' The official Instagram handle of the designers also reshared a reel of Gigi Hadid in their original creation.



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