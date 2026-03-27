Dhurandhar 2: Rolex To Casio G-Shock, Spot Most Expensive Watches In Ranveer Singh Starrer

The Dhurandhar franchise has become the biggest talk of the town right now. From fans to film industry stakeholders, everyone seems to be enamoured by Aditya Dhar's "peak detailing" and the cinematic triumph he has achieved with his storytelling. Just like performances, cast, and set, Dhurandhar 2's watch game keeps things larger-than-life all at the same time.

Know who wore what in Dhurandhar 2:

Dhurandhar 2 builds its characters not only through action or dialogue, but through defining moments. From battle-ready G-Shocks to bold gold Rolex watches, every piece worn on the wrist feels deliberate, revealing status, personality, and at times, even contradiction.

While we are unsure if the creative director used the real accessories or a dupe version, it is still making noise.

Hamza Ali Mazari's watch collection

Rolex

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The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona is likely one of the most viral pieces. Hamza wore it while his character embraced a powerful, sharp-dressed look.

File photo from X

According to the official Rolex website, this chronograph features a 40 mm Oyster case made from Oystersteel and yellow gold. It includes a tachymetric bezel that can measure speeds of up to 400 units per hour. The watch runs on the Calibre 4131 movement, offers a 72-hour power reserve, and displays a bold golden dial with black counters and Chromalight luminescence.

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However, this two-tone Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, reportedly seen on Ranveer’s wrist, does not align with the film’s timeline, as Rolex only introduced it in 2023.

Casio G-Shock

Hamza also reportedly wears the rugged Casio G-Shock GA-100-1A1 when he prepares for action. According to Casio’s official specifications, this analogue-digital watch is designed for durability, offering shock resistance, 200-metre water resistance, and JIS Class-1 magnetic resistance. It includes a millisecond stopwatch, a speedometer, and a clear dial with four LCDs.

File photo from X

He also rotates a simpler G-Shock model, which serves as another entry-level variation of the Casio G-Shock GA-100-1A1.

Jameel Jamal’s watch collection

File photo from X

Jameel Jamali’s Rolex matches his bold personality. Rolex describes it as a 40 mm Oyster case in 18 ct yellow gold, featuring the iconic fluted bezel and President bracelet. The watch runs on the Calibre 3255 movement, delivers a 70-hour power reserve, and maintains precision of -2/+2 seconds per day.

Uzair Baloch’s watch

Uzair Baloch reportedly wore a Casio G-Shock Mudmaster GG-1000-1A3 in the movie.

File photo from X