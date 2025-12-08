Ranveer Singh Makes A Fashion Statement In Pink Louis Vuitton Jacket Worth ₹3.5 Lakh

Ranveer Singh continues to bring excitement to fashion at a time when menswear is becoming more streamlined and neutral. At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he once again showed the industry why he stands out as a cultural force in men’s style. Wearing a striking piece from Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, he showcased a look that blended modern couture craftsmanship with the surprising elegance of cherry blossom pink.

Dhurandhar star’s Louis Vuitton jacket turning heads this season

Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh's standout jacket is from Louis Vuitton’s ongoing collaboration between Pharrell Williams and Japanese streetwear pioneer Nigo. The silhouette draws from classic workwear, but the colourway moves away from tradition. Inspired by the Japanese spring, its soft pink shade reflects Nigo’s heritage and brings a poetic touch to a usually practical design.

The jacket comes with a light quilted lining for changing weather and carries the maison’s refined details: a leather Marque L. Vuitton Deposee tag, a ribbed corduroy-effect leather collar, and pearlescent snap buttons that add a gentle, luxurious shine. With a price of ₹3,50,000, it stands as an investment piece that blends street-led style with couture-level craftsmanship.

His white crew-neck T-shirt and relaxed beige trousers created a clean base, allowing the pink blouson to stay in focus. Crisp white trainers kept the minimal palette intact, giving the outfit an airy, effortless and modern feel.

His jewellery stayed striking with silver chains, lockets and bracelets, echoing the growing presence of men’s accessories in luxury fashion. Diamond studs added the final touch of sparkle.

Ranveer’s Abu Dhabi appearance became more than just an outfit moment.