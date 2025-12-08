Viral Video: Kiara Advani Resumes Work Five Months After Giving Birth To Daughter Sarayaah

Kiara Advani made her first public appearance after giving birth to her daughter. The actress, along with her husband Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their daughter Sarayaah Malhotra on July 16. Just five months after delivering the baby, the new mom has seemingly resumed work.

Kiara Advani radiates maternity glow in her first outing post-baby's birth

On December 8, Kiara Advani stepped out of the house and was spotted in Mumbai. The actress posed for the paparazzi and greeted them warmly on her first outing after welcoming her daughter. Her photos and videos are now viral on social media.

For the outing, Kiara opted for a denim-on-denim look. She styled a colour-blocked, off-the-shoulder, loose-fitting shirt with a matching denim skirt. She tied her hair in a ponytail and completed the look with a striking gold shoes. Social media users lavished high praise on Kiara for her first appearance since delivery. The actress has seemingly lost most of her pregnancy weight and was radiating with the new-mother glow. In a viral moment, the members of the paparazzi asked her about her daughter's well-being. Kiara signalled ‘okay’ when the cameramen enquired about Sarayaah.



Also Read: Raha, Dua, Saraayah, Lara: Know The Meaning Of New-Gen Star Kids' Name

Before heading out, Kiara took to her Instagram account to share the news that she was resuming work. In a snap which featured just her footwear, the actress wrote in the caption, “Next chapter, more fire 🔥Let’s do this 💪🏻" It is unknown what project the actress has been working on currently.



Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up About Kiara Advani's Pregnancy And Motherhood, Calls Her 'Superhero'

Advertisement

Kiara Advani reveals the name of her baby girl

On November 28, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share the first glimpse of her daughter and reveal her name publicly. Sharing a photo of her tiny feet, sitting in the hands of her and Sidharth Malhotra, she wrote in the caption, From our prayers, to our arms🙏🏻our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा✨"