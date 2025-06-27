Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Replicate Zendaya's Iconic Red Carpet Moment?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been one such actress who gives major fashion goals to her fans, but this time it feels she was inspired by Hollywood actress Zendaya for her recent red carpet appearance. On Thursday, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress attended an event where she walked the red carpet in a sheer gown with thigh-high slit. When her photos and videos made it to the internet, it reminded us of Zendaya's Spider-Man-themed gown she wore at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Who wore it better?

First, start by reminding people what Zendaya wore to the premiere. The actress stepped on a red carpet in a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown, a nude dress with black spiderwebs embroidered all over. It featured a plunging neckline, a low-scooped back and thigh-high slit. She styled her hair in stylish braids and completed her look with minimalist accessories - Bulgari earrings. She accentuated her look with sparkling crystal pumps from Christian Louboutin.

The look became the talk of the town with everyone going gaga over her fashion choice, setting well with the tone of the movie.

It's been around four years since Zendaya ruled the red carpet with that dress, but it is still fresh in people's minds, so much so that when Samantha walked on the red carpet in something similar, everyone was convinced that she replicated her dress with a twist.

Samantha stunned in designer Kresha Bajaj's sheer gown with black web-like design, featuring a lace bodice and plunging neckline. Even her gown had similar thigh-high slit. She let her tresses loose and sported a nude makeup look with kohl and mascara-laden eyes. She completed her look with minimalist accessories, diamond studs.

Sharing her photos on Instagram, she wrote, "About last night," followed by a black heart emoticon.

What's next for Samantha Ruth Prabhu?