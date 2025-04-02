Diva Jaimin Shah Stuns In Strapless, Black Gown As She Makes Appearance With Husband Jeet Adani

Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Ahmedabad on February 7. Months after their wedding, the newlyweds were spotted in Mumbai. The couple made a stunning appearance as they arrived hand-in-hand for an event in the city on April 1.

Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah arrive hand-in-hand

On April 1, in a candid moment, the paparazzi stationed at the venue clicked Jeet leading the way as inside the venue, while his wife followed him. The couple were dressed to the nines for the evening. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's youngest son, Jeet, donned a blue blazer teamed with matching pants and a white shirt underneath. He completed the look with suede shoes.



His wife, Diva Shah, looked bewitching in black. She stunned in a strapless black gown which featured an intricate floral pattern on the bodice and a slit in the middle. She kept the look simple yet classy by pairing the elaborate outfit with minimal accessories. She teamed the ensemble with a matching sling and blingy, golden stilettos. A photo of the couple is now doing the rounds on social media.

All about Jeet Adani-Diva Jaimin Shah's intimate wedding

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with only close family and friends in attendance. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on March 14, 2023. Photos from their big day were shared by industrialist Gautam Adani on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He shared the photos with the caption, “With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet”.



Diva Shah and Jeet Adani got married on February 7 | Image: X