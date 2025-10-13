Updated 13 October 2025 at 13:35 IST
Diwali 2025: Is White The New Gold? Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta Reimagine Festive Wear
One of the glamorous events of the year, B'town Diwali parties, has officially started. And while emerald and shimmer remain classic festive choices, white is coming out as the new gold of this season.
The moodboard of Diwali parties is here as Manish Malhotra hosted his patent, glitzy bash at his residence on October 12. The who’s who of Bollywood sprinkle glamour on the red carpet of pre-Diwali celebrations in stunning outfits. Among the attendees were Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya.
Among standout looks, this season, white has clearly taken the spotlight. While white can be styled effortlessly in daily wear, many people still avoid it for festive occasions, especially night events.
However, celebrities have been showing us all how to wear white right when it comes to festive occasions. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Sidharth Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently rocked white outfits to some of the most happening Diwali parties and nailed it, of course.
Priyanka Chopra attended the All That Glitters Diwali Ball with her husband, Nick Jonas. The desi girl dazzled in a shimmering outfit by designer Zuhair Murad. She wore an embellished blazer and trousers adorned with silver mirror beading, paired with a white tulle halter top from the designer’s Ready-to-Wear Resort 2026 collection.
Her hair was styled into a sleek bun, accessorised with a chic maang tikka and a few white roses. Keeping her look elegant, Priyanka opted for small drop earrings that perfectly matched her outfit.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a classic chikankari Anarkali designed by Manish Malhotra for his Diwali bash. She styled her hair in a neat bun, added a small bindi, and highlighted her eyes with kohl. Completing her elegant look, she wore silver strappy pencil heels.
Preity Zinta looked graceful in a white Anarkali set with gold borders. Sidharth Malhotra impressed in a white embroidered kurta, while Radhika Merchant turned heads in a beautiful white saree.
Among the guests, Veer Pahariya also drew attention in white, officially declaring the colour as the new gold for the evening.
Published On: 13 October 2025 at 12:49 IST