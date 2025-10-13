In Pics | Bollywood Kickstarts Diwali Week In Style, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Sara Ali Khan, Preity Zinta Turn Up The Glam At Manish Malhotra's Bash

Manish Malhotra hosted his annual Diwali bash at his residence on October 12. Celebrities from the industry dressed up in their ethnic best to partake in the pre-Diwali festivities. Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya were among the attendees. Photos and videos from the bash are now doing the rounds on social media.

Kareena Kapoor was among the first guests to arrive at the glamorous evening. The actress, arguably one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night, stunned in an all-white chikankari anarkali suit, likely designed by Manish Malhotra himself. She tied her hair in a bun and carried a matching potli bag with the suit that featured full sleeves. Kareena completed the look with a statement earrings and silver stilettos.

Kareena Kapoor looks regal in a white Chikankari anarkali | Image: Varinder Chawla

Yesteryear actresses such as Hema Malini, Rekha, Urmila Mantondkar and Madhuri Dixit also made heads turn in their saree looks.

Rekha, Madhuri Dixit and Rekha at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash | Image: Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza arrived hand-in-hand at the bash. The couple was dressed to the nines for the evening. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were another noteworthy couple at the party.

Diwali party doubles at date night for couples | Image: Instagram

Another couple that caught attention at the party was Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria. The actors who have begun dating only recently are not hiding their relationship. They too arrived together at the Manish Malhotra Diwali bash and posed for the shutterbugs together.

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor at Diwali bash | Image: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looked chic in an orange brocade lehenga. The actress was accompanied by her brother Ibrahim, who looked dapper in a kurta set. Ananya Panday sported a golden lehenga featuring heavy embelishments. The actress opted for a dark makeup with an overdose of bronzer. Her matching crop blouse with the lehenga failed to leave a mark on netizens.



Malaika Arora, Armuta Arora and Seema Sajdeh also served glam in their glittery saree and lehengas. A mini Dilwale reunion took place on the red carpet when Kajol and Kriti Sanon posed together, both dressed in opulent golden outfits.



