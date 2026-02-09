Updated 9 February 2026 at 17:25 IST
DYK Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Outfit Has A Connection With 'Fanboy' Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican Roots
Lady Gaga joined Bad Bunny during his Super Bowl halftime show, where they performed a salsa-style version of “Die With a Smile.” However, her outfit is doing more talking than the show. Here's why.
Bad Bunny’s performance at Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., during the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots is all the internet is talking about. He shared the stage with global stars, including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, leaving the internet surprised. While social media was buzzing with the clips of his performance, Lady Gaga’s outfit also took some headlines.
Lady Gaga Super Bowl Stage Outfit Decode
Lady Gaga joined Bad Bunny during his Super Bowl halftime show, where they performed a salsa-style version of “Die With a Smile.” The two stars danced across the stage, and Gaga turned heads in a sparkling Cinderella-blue flamenco dress. It was a Luar custom-made outfit, while Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo styled her look.
She completed the ensemble with Chopard earrings and a bold red floral brooch, chosen as a meaningful tribute to Bad Bunny and his home, Puerto Rico. The brooch featured the Flor de Maga, the national flower of the U.S. territory.
Gaga also added striking red touches to her beauty look, pairing a matching red lipstick, nails, and heels that stood out beautifully against her dress.
The dress was created in 2011 by Brooklyn-based Dominican-American fashion designer Raul López. He later shared behind-the-scenes photographs on the brand’s Instagram account.
On the other side, Bad Bunny chose a custom cream-coloured ensemble from Zara, the Spanish brand, likely as a tribute to his heritage. Blending high and low fashion, he completed the look with a sleek Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding on his wrist, reportedly priced at around ₹70 lakh.
