After Deepika Padukone, Prakash Raj Also Walks Out Of Spirit Due To Disagreement With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Actor Clarifies

Spirit has courted enough controversy even before the film goes on the floor. First, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial fetched headlines due to his very public fallout with Deepika Padukone. The actress was later replaced by Triptii Dimri. Now, it was being reported that Prakash Raj has also chosen to walk out of the movie, owing to an alleged spat with the director. However, the veteran actor has now debunked all rumours about the same.

Prakash Raj denies walking out of Spirit

On February 9, after widespread speculations about his involvement in the Prabhas-led Spirit, veteran actor Prakash Raj took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to set the record straight. In a brief post, he debunked rumours of walking out of the film or having a spat with the director. He also shut down speculation of a rift with Vanga.



The actor's post read, “To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers…. On #Spirit the movie . We have not even started shooting for my scenes .. and you whatsup factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life." His fans expressed relief and gratitude towards the actor for clarifying the rumours.



The reports of Prakash Raj beefing with the director came months after a similar situation was reported with Deepika Padukone. The actress allegedly walked out of Spirit after the director refused to adhere to a strict 8-hour working day for her. This led to her ouster from the other Tollywood movie, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, which is also being headlined by Prabhas.

