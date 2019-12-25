Emma Stone Has A Quirky Personality; Here Are Some Cues From The La La Land Actor

Emily Jean Emma Stone is popular in the Hollywood industry by the name, Emma Stone. The actor has done over twenty-five films and is a recipient of numerous accolades. She is a winner of an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. She was the highest-paid female actor in the world in the year 2017. Emma Stone is regarded as one of the most beautiful actors of Hollywood. Here are some styling tips inspired by the actor’s looks.

Style tips to take from Emma Stone:

Rich colouring

Emma Stone has always been seen wearing rich colours. The La La Land actor knows that to uplift a mood, one should wear bright colours. Emma Stone is seen wearing a lot of reds, yellows, and blues.

Minimal accessories

Be it on-screen or be it on the red carpet, the actor is always seen wearing minimal accessories. It is believed that Emma Stone has a very quirky and strong personality. Emma Stone has been able to look glamorous and can be just by being herself.

Colour pop lip shade

It seems as if Emma believes in the ‘less-is-more’ trick. The actor always wears minimal make-up. But at the same time, she is seen wearing a bright lip shade to complete her look. Reds and pinks seem to be her favourites.

