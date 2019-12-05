Dave McCary Pops The Question And Emma Stone Says Yes! Check It Out

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are busy ringing wedding bells as they are engaged. The La La Land actor’s long-time boyfriend took to social media to share the news with their fans. McCary and Stone have been dating for quite some time now and fans were awaiting a similar announcement since long.

Emma Stone is no longer single because of Dave McCary

Emma Stone is known to be a private person and does not entertain conversations regarding her personal life. But her fiancé, Dave McCary took to social media a few hours back to share the news along with a picture of the happy duo. In the picture, Emma Stone is seen showing off her beautiful ring and Dave has captioned the picture with a heart emoji:

Check out the big announcement here:

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have been reportedly dating for two years. The couple first met each other when Stone hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016. She also made a guest appearance in McCary’s skit Wells For Boys. The couple made their first public appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year. Dave McCary was spotted sitting beside Emma Stone at the 2019 Oscar Awards too where she was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress. Since then, they have been spotted together on many occasions by the media.

Prior to McCary, Stone was reportedly involved with Andrew Garfield. But the relationship ended in 2015. Emma Stone showered her support for Dave when she attended the premiere of his directorial debut Brigsby Bear. Dave McCary is also an Emmy nominee.

Emma Stone is known to shy away from the media when it comes to talking about her personal life. In an earlier interview with a leading entertainment portal, Emma said that she understands why people are so interested to know about her life behind the cameras. She also said that she considers her personal life to be too precious to be shared or talked about.

