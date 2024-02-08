Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

Emmy Awards 2024: Selena, Jenna, Suki, Best Dressed Women Of The Night

Some celebrities managed to bring their A-game on the Emmy Awards red carpet. Here is a list of the best-dressed female celebrities who stunned us.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Emmy Awards red carpet
Emmy Awards red carpet | Image:@21metgala on X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Glamorous award shows always gve us an opportunity to look at the most popular Hollywood stars dressed up in their best outfits. As we scanned through the red carpet looks of those in attendance at the Emmy Awards 2024, there are some looks that impressed us more than others. Here is a list of the best-dressed female celebrities on the Emmy Awards red carpet.

Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star opted for a sheer dress, with pastel embellishments and a simple pendant for her red carpet look. She paired up her dress with matching nude heels with similar embellishments on them. Her shoulder-length hair was left open as she finished the look with a diamond bracelet and rings.

Jenna Ortega | @21metgala on X

Selena Gomez

Wearing a sheer body-hugging gown with maroon-coloured sparkly work on it, Selena glowed as she attended the awards with her boyfriend Benny Blanco. The Only Murders In The Building actress wore open-toe heels and a diamond necklace with a big ruby set to look gorgeous in her ensemble.

Selena Gomez | Image: @21metgala on X

Katherine Heigl

Wearing a flirty red strapless gown, Grey’s Anatomy fame Katherine looked like a goddess on the red carpet. Holding a small clutch bag and donning a red lip, the blonde-haired beauty looked ethereal.

Claire Danes

Wearing a light pink satin gown with arm embellishments on the criss-cross styled back, Claire brought her feminine charm to Emmy’s red carpet. She opted for a coral lipstick and carried diamond jewellery beautifully.

Aubrey Plaza

The Park and Rec fame actress Aubrey Plaza donned a rather unique look, With a light yellow satin gown, Aubrey had a big pin going through her dress right from the middle. Her bangs, silver hoops and maroon lipstick completed the look.

Aubrey Plaza | Image: @21metgala on X

Camilla Morrone

Red was the colour of the night as Camilla wore a full-length mermaid-style bright scarlet gown. She did not opt for any accessories and let her gown do all the talking. Her black, face-framing wavy hair gave her a sultry look.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse | Image: @21metgala on X

Suki made a stunning appearance in a red gown, which showed off her baby bump beautifully. The backless, floor-length gown with a ribbon at the back made Suki stand out among several other attendees.

