Emmys 2025: BLACKPINK Lisa Or Bride-To-Be Selena Gomez, Whose Red Carpet Fit Costs More? Find Out
From vintage Chanel, custom Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, LV, where the highlight of Emmy 2025, but bride-to-be Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK's Lisa look standout among all. Know who’s custom outfitted more valuable.
Red carpet overwhelmingly won the 2025 Emmys night as the Dominant colors trend on the show. Make no mistake, black gowns appeared in larger numbers, but the women who chose crimson outfits instinctively knew how to create instant “look at me” moments through fashion.
From Selena Gomez to Cristin Milioti, BLACKPINK’s Lisa to Sydney Sweeney, each left a stronger impression than the sea of gowns that often shine into the Emmys’ equally dark backdrop. Vintage Chanel, custom Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton pieces all appeared, yet bride-to-be Selena Gomez and Lisa stood out the most. Know whose custom look held more value?
Lisa Manoban in Lever Couture
Amid the parade of structured gowns, BLACKPINK Lisa Manoban wisely chose a breezy, ethereal look. She wore a cotton candy pink Cinderella-style organza gown by LeVer Couture, designed by Ukrainian-born, Los Angeles-based designer Lessja Verlingieri. She completed the look with Bulgari high jewellery and Christian Louboutin shoes.
The gown came from latest LEVER COUTURE’s Fall/Winter 2025–2026 collection, showcased at Paris Couture Week under the theme “ANATOMY OF IDENTITY.”
Her ensemble perfectly blended couture craftsmanship with a soft, fairy-tale charm and reportedly cost over ₹1.27 crore.
Selena Gomez in Custom Louis Vuitton
Another standout moment came as Bride-to-be Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco walked the red carpet together. Gomez stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton creation, a radiant red asymmetric halter gown with a draped collar and flowing train. She paired the dress with Tiffany & Co. jewellery, featuring platinum and yellow gold earrings adorned with diamonds and enhanced rubies, along with Santoni’s Virna sandals. It is reported that her look must cost around more than ₹60 lakh.
However, Louis Vuitton keeps the cost of a custom gown extremely exclusive. The price varies depending on the design, materials, and craftsmanship the client requests. Such bespoke gowns are usually created for high-profile events through a direct and private process with the fashion house. The same applies to LeVer Couture.
