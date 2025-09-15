Emmys 2025: BLACKPINK Lisa Or Bride-To-Be Selena Gomez, Whose Red Carpet Fit Costs More? Find Out

Red carpet overwhelmingly won the 2025 Emmys night as the Dominant colors trend on the show. Make no mistake, black gowns appeared in larger numbers, but the women who chose crimson outfits instinctively knew how to create instant “look at me” moments through fashion.

From Selena Gomez to Cristin Milioti, BLACKPINK’s Lisa to Sydney Sweeney, each left a stronger impression than the sea of gowns that often shine into the Emmys’ equally dark backdrop. Vintage Chanel, custom Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton pieces all appeared, yet bride-to-be Selena Gomez and Lisa stood out the most. Know whose custom look held more value?

Lisa Manoban in Lever Couture

Amid the parade of structured gowns, BLACKPINK Lisa Manoban wisely chose a breezy, ethereal look. She wore a cotton candy pink Cinderella-style organza gown by LeVer Couture, designed by Ukrainian-born, Los Angeles-based designer Lessja Verlingieri. She completed the look with Bulgari high jewellery and Christian Louboutin shoes.

File photo of LISA from Emmy 2025 | Image: X

The gown came from latest LEVER COUTURE’s Fall/Winter 2025–2026 collection, showcased at Paris Couture Week under the theme “ANATOMY OF IDENTITY.”

Her ensemble perfectly blended couture craftsmanship with a soft, fairy-tale charm and reportedly cost over ₹1.27 crore.

Selena Gomez in Custom Louis Vuitton

Another standout moment came as Bride-to-be Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco walked the red carpet together. Gomez stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton creation, a radiant red asymmetric halter gown with a draped collar and flowing train. She paired the dress with Tiffany & Co. jewellery, featuring platinum and yellow gold earrings adorned with diamonds and enhanced rubies, along with Santoni’s Virna sandals. It is reported that her look must cost around more than ₹60 lakh.

File photo of Selena Gomez | Image: X