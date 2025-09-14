Updated 14 September 2025 at 19:21 IST
Seen Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda's Look? Know Price And How To Recreate It
Fashion enthusiasts can easily recreate Aneet’s look without leaving a heavy dent in their pockets. Learn more details here.
Actress Aneet Padda and actor Ahaan Panday reunited for a promotional video celebrating Saiyaara movie release on Netflix. In the video, the duo again portrayed the roles of Vaani Batra and Krish Kapoor, respectively. Despite their captivating on-screen chemistry in the video, it was Aneet's outfit that grabbed the attention of their fans and followers. The entire look is surprisingly affordable. Fashion enthusiasts can easily recreate Aneet’s look without leaving a heavy dent in their pockets.
What did Aneet wear in the promotional video?
Aneet was wearing a cardigan with a dainty knitting pattern, a Zara Pointelle Knit Cardigan, which is listed as ₹2,550 on the brand's website. Underneath, she opted for a Zara white ribbed tank top, priced at ₹850. She styled the tops with light blue flare jeans, again from Zara, priced at ₹3,550. Her sneakers are also from the same brand.
How to accessorise and layer like Aneet?
For the soft, feminine casualwear, she chose a Sonata's analogue-dial leather strap watch, priced at ₹745, and beaded hoops and bracelets from the brand Nostoi, costing ₹2,460 and ₹1,870, respectively.
Styling Tips
The first element to notice in Aneet’s outfit is the layering. You can choose an outerwear piece that is loose or longer in length, i.e. a long shrug or textured details like a cute knit pattern. Underneath, you can opt for a regular tank top, and embrace it with softer colours like whites or off-whites. To balance the look, pair the top with baggy jeans and add a pop of colour with accessories. This will add a perfect, playful and bohemian vibe.
Aneet's look can be easily recreated, which is perfect for casual outings, a college visit, or a date.