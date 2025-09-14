Seen Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda's Look? Know Price And How To Recreate It

Actress Aneet Padda and actor Ahaan Panday reunited for a promotional video celebrating Saiyaara movie release on Netflix. In the video, the duo again portrayed the roles of Vaani Batra and Krish Kapoor, respectively. Despite their captivating on-screen chemistry in the video, it was Aneet's outfit that grabbed the attention of their fans and followers. The entire look is surprisingly affordable. Fashion enthusiasts can easily recreate Aneet’s look without leaving a heavy dent in their pockets.

What did Aneet wear in the promotional video?

Representation of photo | Source: Zara

Aneet was wearing a cardigan with a dainty knitting pattern, a Zara Pointelle Knit Cardigan, which is listed as ₹2,550 on the brand's website. Underneath, she opted for a Zara white ribbed tank top, priced at ₹850. She styled the tops with light blue flare jeans, again from Zara, priced at ₹3,550. Her sneakers are also from the same brand.

How to accessorise and layer like Aneet?

For the soft, feminine casualwear, she chose a Sonata's analogue-dial leather strap watch, priced at ₹745, and beaded hoops and bracelets from the brand Nostoi, costing ₹2,460 and ₹1,870, respectively.

Styling Tips

Representation of photo | Source: Instagram