Essential Tips To Keep Your Lips Smooth And Healthy In Dry Winters

The winter season can be characterised by the harsh winds and the extreme cold weather. While, you make sure to take care of your body, skin, hair, and face, what you often forget is your lips. It becomes more important to take care of your lips as they are soft and fragile. You may experience dry lips during the winter. You may have experienced cracking and bleeding of lips. To make sure you don't face that again, here are some lip care tips that you should follow this winter.

Coconut Oil to the rescue

The lip balms that you have been getting for smooth, softer lips are often loaded with chemicals. They may help you in the short-run but may prove harmful in the long-run. Natural moisturizers like coconut oil and ghee are known to be helpful in many ways. The nutrients present in these winter lip care essentials will help you keep your lips smooth and soft.

Avoid biting and licking your lips

The winter season brings with it the harsh dryness, and you may be tempted to wet your lips with your own tongue. While licking your lips may feel good for the moment but will it harm your lips and make them more cracked. That can also lead to bleeding of lips. It is always better to avoid biting and licking your lips.

Avoid dry lipsticks

There are ample formulas of lipsticks available in the market. There are creamy lipsticks and there are matte lipsticks. The matte lipsticks can dry your lips and suck the natural oils present in them. This can lead to chapped lips. So, it is advised to use natural lip balms or moisturizers.

Treat your cracks right away

If you have some cracks on your lips, then you should treat them right away. If you let them go, they will only tend to become worse. This can further lead to unwanted infections or could even lead to cold sores on your lips. Like it is said, prevention is always better than cure.

Apply Honey

Honey is known to have antiseptic and antibacterial properties. Apart from this, honey is known to be a rich source of vitamin C which helps hydrate your skin and your lips. You can simply apply honey on your lips and you will not worry about ingesting honey as that will be helpful too. This is yet another one of the lip care tips that you should incorporate during the winter season.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.