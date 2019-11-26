Essential Winter Skincare Tips That You Should Follow For Soft Skin

Winter is here and with it comes dry and dull skin, which is concerning. Your skin becomes more fragile due to the change in temperature and your constant desire to switch from air conditioner to heater and back and forth. An overall lack of nourishment to the skin cal lead to dull, dry and pale skin eventually leading to unhealthy skin. So it is time to take extra care of your skin and follow some winter skincare routines that you keep your skin glowing even in the winter season. So, here are some winter skincare tips to follow.

Moisturise

This is one of the most important winter skincare tips that you should follow in order to keep your skin glowing. Your skin tends to get too dry during this cold season. Moisturising helps to keep the skin hydrated so that the skin does not lose its natural oils. You can use coconut oil, olive oils or even cucumber puree to keep your skin moisturised.

Drink Water regularly

During winter, we tend to feel dehydrated and hence consume lesser amounts of water. This becomes the major reason for dull and dry skin. Therefore, it is essential to drink plenty of water that will help achieve glowing skin even during the winter season. You don't have to worry about getting dull skin anymore, all you need to do is drink water.

Wash your face with lukewarm water

Hot showers during the cold season may feel soothing and relaxed but that can worsen your skin condition. And if you have sensitive skin, the effects might be more adverse. You cannot switch to ice-cold water for showers but you can definitely use lukewarm water. This way you will not feel cold and will not affect your skin either.

Freshen your skin

If you want healthy glowing skin, you should not forget to replenish your skin at night when you are sleeping for 7-8 hours. Make sure you moisturise your skin deeply with oils. You will get to see the difference the next day. You will get soft and supple skin the next day.

Choose skincare products wisely

You may be tempted to buy every skincare product on the counter to take care of your skin. But, the products that once took care of your skin during the summer may not necessarily take care during the winter. It is advised to use mild skin care products. Use cleansers that have moisturised in them, that you keep your skin soft and supple.

