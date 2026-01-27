EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Stuns In Bright Blue Bandhgala By Anamika Khanna At Historic India-EU Trade Deal

The President of the European Commission and the chief guest of India's Republic Day Parade 2026, Ursula von der Leyen, made a striking statement with her sartorial choice at the conclusion of the historic India-European Union summit. At the 16th India-EU summit held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on January 27, the EU Chief donned a bright blue bandhgala. For the landmark agreement, she opted for an outfit designed by Anamika Khanna.

The EU Chief opts for a blue bandhgala by Anamika Khanna for the India-EU landmark summit

This comes after she opted for an Indo-western look at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Ursula von der Leyen made a striking statement by donning a Banarasi brocade bandhgala jacket, subtly offering a sartorial tribute to India's rich textile heritage. In a vibrant shade of burgundy and gold, along with its clean lines and regal silhouette, she combined the bandhgala jacket with white trousers. By wearing Indian brocade at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations, von der Leyen embraced fashion as a cultural respect - a gesture that deeply resonated with many across social media platforms, as citizens praised her choice of attire for the occasion. Taking to her X handle, Ursula von der Leyen shared her thoughts on being a part of the celebrations in India. "It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit," she wrote.



Also Read: India-EU FTA to Reshape Trade Across Manufacturing, Agriculture Sectors