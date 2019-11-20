Facial Treatment: Home Remedies And What To Avoid After Getting A Facial Done

Getting a facial must be a blissful experience, from being pampered from all types of sumptuous oils to the sleep including scalp massage. It is sure to be life’s one of the great pleasures. It is more than regular face treatments that combat the toll of environmental damage, stress and even our guilty skincare habits. Yet, we mostly have a lingering feeling of uncertainty after our service, because little advice is given on what not to do next. It is because post-facial, your skin is super sensitive and messing with it during this time can cause more harm than good. Thus, to avoid such degrading situations, find below a few tips on what not to do after getting a facial treatment.

Do not go to the gym

This may sound strange, but many dermatologists and salon officials advise this. It is because freshly treated skin can react badly to excessive sweating. Therefore, avoid going to the gym or travelling by public transport the day you get a facial done. You can schedule your facial appointment on the day of your rest. This way, you can pamper your skin to the maximum.

Do not wear heavy makeup

You have just got your skin deeply cleansed by a professional, which might look a bit red and patchy, but resist the need to look out for a concealer. Have trust in the healing process of your skin. It is advised to stay away from heavy makeup for a few days as your pores are more open than normal, after a facial treatment. Open pores are more susceptible to bacteria and breakouts. Cleaning all your makeup tools is also recommended many times by professionals to prevent skin problems.

Avoid going out in the sun

It is said that you should avoid going out in the sun immediately after having a facial treatment. As the skin becomes extremely sensitive after facial, proper care needs to be taken. Exposing your skin to the sun increases its sensitivity, thus damaging it to a larger extent. Always ensure that you safeguard your skin before getting out in the sun, on a regular basis too.

Do not go for a steam

It is tempting as some spas offer a killer complementary steam after a facial. It is essential to know that your face has already been steamed to an extreme level during the facial massage. Taking steam further can cause broken capillaries. It may also lead to over dryness and dullness to your skin. Reportedly, you should avoid facial steam for the next 72 hours after a facial done.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

