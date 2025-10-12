Updated 12 October 2025 at 19:21 IST
Fashion Throwback: Zendaya or Rosé, Who Slayed Harder in This YSL Dress?
Zendaya and BLACKPINK’s Rosé stunned in the same YSL black cocktail dress with a satin bow from the Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Rosé’s Met Gala elegance versus Zendaya’s full glam Vogue cover shows YSL’s timeless bow legacy from 1966 to Paris Fashion Week 2026.
When Zendaya appeared on the October issue of British Vogue back in 2021, fans were quick to notice that she wore the same dress that BLACKPINK member Rosé wore to the Met Gala the same year.
The piece was a chic black cocktail number with a scooped neckline, embellished with a cream satin bow on the front, from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. With the classic colour pairing and sharp tailoring, it was a nod to YSL’s timeless aesthetic.
While both divas looked absolutely stunning in the dress, they styled it in completely different ways. For the Met Gala red carpet, Rosé paired the look with a statement black necklace reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw's iconic flower chokers. A sleek black slingback, a soft updo, tinted lips, and signature no makeup makeup vibe completed her look.
On the other hand, Zendaya went the full glam mode with the dress, styling it with bold, smoky makeup, a messy updo, and giant diamonds on her fingers for the magazine cover.
Interestingly, YSL heavily featured bows in their collection recently as well. At the latest Paris Fashion Week, Anthony Vaccarello, the current creative director of the historic fashion house, sent multiple pieces down the runway that had huge bows as the main focus of the design.
In fact, the bow has been a constant with the fashion house. YSL first started featuring bows in their designs as part of the "Le Smoking" tuxedo suit for women, which debuted in 1966. This iconic ensemble included details such as a white shirt with a jabot (ruffled front) and a floppy bow at the neck, blending feminine accessories like bows with traditionally masculine tailoring.
