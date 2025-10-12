Fashion Throwback: Zendaya or Rosé, Who Slayed Harder in This YSL Dress?

When Zendaya appeared on the October issue of British Vogue back in 2021, fans were quick to notice that she wore the same dress that BLACKPINK member Rosé wore to the Met Gala the same year.

The piece was a chic black cocktail number with a scooped neckline, embellished with a cream satin bow on the front, from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. With the classic colour pairing and sharp tailoring, it was a nod to YSL’s timeless aesthetic.

While both divas looked absolutely stunning in the dress, they styled it in completely different ways. For the Met Gala red carpet, Rosé paired the look with a statement black necklace reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw's iconic flower chokers. A sleek black slingback, a soft updo, tinted lips, and signature no makeup makeup vibe completed her look.

On the other hand, Zendaya went the full glam mode with the dress, styling it with bold, smoky makeup, a messy updo, and giant diamonds on her fingers for the magazine cover.



Interestingly, YSL heavily featured bows in their collection recently as well. At the latest Paris Fashion Week, Anthony Vaccarello, the current creative director of the historic fashion house, sent multiple pieces down the runway that had huge bows as the main focus of the design.