Fashion Wear: Did You Know That Shrugs Come In A Wide Variety? Take A Look At Its Types

Fashion enthusiasts all over the world went gaga, when shrugs came back in trend in early 2017, after being popular outfit options in the 1990s. Shrugs are a big hit amongst women across the globe. They are super comfy to wear and look uber-chic as well. There's a wide variety of stylish shrugs readily available in the market, from long to short and lace to printed. There's no dearth at all. You can team up a shrug with western as well as with ethnic outfits. Take a look at some stylish shrugs options you can pick from to accentuate the overall look of your outfit.

Long shrug

A long stylish shrug is something you can pair up with almost anything. Be it a pair of denim with a crop top, or a long maxi dress. One can also accessorize their outfits by adding a fashionable belt on top of your shrug. You can wear a long shrug for a casual dinner date or a family outing.

Cropped Shrug

A cropped shrug is a one which is much smaller in size in comparison to regular top size. It is above the waist, and come in a variety of patterns, sheer, lace or sporty. Generally, women opt for this type of shrug to pair with a cropped top and boyfriend jeans or a pair of palazzo pants.

Printed Shrugs

Printed shrugs are a rage nowadays, you might spot this fashion trend across the nation. They are mostly worn by women during festivals or special occasions. The printed shrug is a great fashion statement, it looks stunning when paired with oxidised jewellery and stylish footwear.

