Fashion Wear: Did You Know That Shrugs Come In A Wide Variety? Take A Look At Its Types

Fashion

Fashion wear or trendy clothes both come in a huge variety. A shrug which is common apparel nowadays has numerous types as well. Click here to read more.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
fashion wear

Fashion enthusiasts all over the world went gaga, when shrugs came back in trend in early 2017, after being popular outfit options in the 1990s. Shrugs are a big hit amongst women across the globe. They are super comfy to wear and look uber-chic as well. There's a wide variety of stylish shrugs readily available in the market, from long to short and lace to printed. There's no dearth at all. You can team up a shrug with western as well as with ethnic outfits. Take a look at some stylish shrugs options you can pick from to accentuate the overall look of your outfit. 

Also Read: Fashion: The Best Type Of Footwear To Team With Jumpsuits & Rompers

Long shrug 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Komal Pandey (@komalpandeyofficial) on

A long stylish shrug is something you can pair up with almost anything. Be it a pair of denim with a crop top, or a long maxi dress. One can also accessorize their outfits by adding a fashionable belt on top of your shrug. You can wear a long shrug for a casual dinner date or a family outing.

Also Read: Shoe Essentials Which Are A Must-have In Your Winter Collection

Cropped Shrug

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

A cropped shrug is a one which is much smaller in size in comparison to regular top size. It is above the waist, and come in a variety of patterns, sheer, lace or sporty. Generally, women opt for this type of shrug to pair with a cropped top and boyfriend jeans or a pair of palazzo pants.

Also Read: 90s Fashion Trends: Polka Dots, Jumpers And Other Outfits That Are Now Back In Style

Printed Shrugs

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Printed shrugs are a rage nowadays, you might spot this fashion trend across the nation. They are mostly worn by women during festivals or special occasions. The printed shrug is a great fashion statement, it looks stunning when paired with oxidised jewellery and stylish footwear.

Also Read: Denim Jacket: Fashionable Ways To Style A Denim Jacket In Winters

Published:
COMMENT
