Forget Flowy And Boho, Structured And Sleek Anti Boho Skirts Are In This Season, Bollywood Fashionistas Agree

Fashion enthusiasts all over are bidding farewell to the carefree boho skirts and embracing the sleek, structured silhouette of anti-boho skirts. Apart from gracing the collections of fashion houses such as Prada, Diesel, and Jil Sanders, the trend has also won the approval of Bollywood fashionistas.

What exactly is anti-boho skirt

The anti-boho skirt is all about replacing the flowy, casual bohemian skirt with something sharper and more tailored. Imagine the pencil skirts, a-line skirts with minimal prints and architectural cuts that command attention.

Bollywood seems to love this trend