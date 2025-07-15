Republic World
15 July 2025

Forget Flowy And Boho, Structured And Sleek Anti Boho Skirts Are In This Season, Bollywood Fashionistas Agree

The new trend of anti-boho skirts has won the approval of Bollywood fashionistas. Know More Here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Anti Boho-Skirts win the approval of Bollywood divas
Anti-Boho Skirts win the approval of Bollywood divas | Image: Instagram

Fashion enthusiasts all over are bidding farewell to the carefree boho skirts and embracing the sleek, structured silhouette of anti-boho skirts. Apart from gracing the collections of fashion houses such as Prada, Diesel, and Jil Sanders, the trend has also won the approval of Bollywood fashionistas.

What exactly is anti-boho skirt

The anti-boho skirt is all about replacing the flowy, casual bohemian skirt with something sharper and more tailored. Imagine the pencil skirts, a-line skirts with minimal prints and architectural cuts that command attention.

Bollywood seems to love this trend

Many Bollywood actresses such as Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sharwari Bagh, Sonam Kapoor, Manushi Chillar, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan have recently been spotted wearing anti-boho skirts, making it one of the most coveted styles this season. Thanks to their versatility, the skirts can be part of every wardrobe, whether actresses wear it for film promotion or you wear them to brunch with friends.

15 July 2025