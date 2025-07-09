Haute Drama: The Creepy and Fantastic ‘Beating Heart Dress’ from Paris Haute Couture Week Stole The Idea From This Mexican Designer?

With the biggest names in fashion showcasing their work, Paris Haute Couture Week remains one of the world’s most prestigious fashion events. This year, the standout moment came from Schiaparelli’s ‘beating heart dress’, designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Not just inspired by Salvador Dali's iconic work

The gown features a red encrusted necklace forming the back embellishment, with a pulsating center that mimics the colour and rhythm of a real heart. Known for its surreal, avant-garde designs, Roseberry stunned audiences with a creation that left people both amazed and unsettled—one user remarked, “This is amazing but also disturbing. I don’t know why.”

Roseberry cited inspiration from Salvador Dali’s ‘Royal Heart’, a ruby-encrusted sculpture that appears to beat like a real heart—fitting, given Dali’s close association with Elsa Schiaparelli.