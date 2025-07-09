Republic World
Updated 9 July 2025 at 17:08 IST

Haute Drama: The Creepy and Fantastic ‘Beating Heart Dress’ from Paris Haute Couture Week Stole The Idea From This Mexican Designer?

At Paris Haute Couture Week 2025, Schiaparelli's ‘beating heart dress’ by Daniel Roseberry stole the spotlight with its pulsating, surreal design inspired by Salvador Dali. However, it sparked debate as fans noticed similarities with a 2024 creation by Mexican designer Grecia Soto.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Schiaparelli Parish Haute Couture Week
Schiaparelli Parish Haute Couture Week | Image: Instagram

With the biggest names in fashion showcasing their work, Paris Haute Couture Week remains one of the world’s most prestigious fashion events. This year, the standout moment came from Schiaparelli’s ‘beating heart dress’, designed by Daniel Roseberry. 

Not just inspired by Salvador Dali's iconic work

The gown features a red encrusted necklace forming the back embellishment, with a pulsating center that mimics the colour and rhythm of a real heart. Known for its surreal, avant-garde designs, Roseberry stunned audiences with a creation that left people both amazed and unsettled—one user remarked, “This is amazing but also disturbing. I don’t know why.”

Roseberry cited inspiration from Salvador Dali’s ‘Royal Heart’, a ruby-encrusted sculpture that appears to beat like a real heart—fitting, given Dali’s close association with Elsa Schiaparelli.

However, the dress also sparked a wave of comparisons online. Observant netizens pointed out a similar piece by Mexican designer Grecia Soto, showcased back in September 2024. As the Schiaparelli design went viral, Soto’s brand reposted their original work with a subtle caption: “Throwback to this heartbeat moment – September 2024”, hinting they may have done it first.

