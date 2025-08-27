Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 27 August 2025 at 19:39 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Red to Blue, Know Which Colour You Should Wear On Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

By aligning colours with numbers, you can add symbolism and depth to rituals, enhancing the energy of this sacred occasion. Know more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Representation of photo
Representation of photo | Image: Pinterest
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Ganesh Chaturthi is the most auspicious and vibrant festival celebrated in Hinduism. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, wellness and good fortune. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 27.

In numerology, each number from 1 to 9 holds a unique spiritual meaning and is associated with a specific colour. By aligning colours with numbers, you can add symbolism and depth to rituals, enhancing the energy of this sacred occasion.

How to calculate a numerological number?

Step 1: Write your full date of birth like (day+date+year).

Step 2: Now, add all the digits into single digits.

According to numerologists, each number is connected with its specific colours that symbolise its inherent qualities, allowing for the use of these colours to enhance personality traits, balance energy and bring good fortune.

Here's what each number carries, which colour energy:

Number 1-Red

Red | Source: Pinterest

Power, strength, devotion

Number 2-Royal Blue

Royal Blue | Source: Pinterest

Wisdom, calm, depth

Number 3: Yellow

Yellow | Source: Pinterest

Prosperity, joy, brightness

Number 4: Green

Green | Source: Pinterest

Renewal, stability, growth

Number 5: Grey

Grey | Source: Pinterest

Neutrality, balance, composure

Number 6: Orange

Orange | Source: Pinterest

Vitality, passion, life force

Number 7: White

White | Source: Pinterest

Purity, calmness, spirituality

Number 8: Pink

Pink | Source: Pinterest

Love, harmony, compassion

READ MORE: What Are The Lucky Colours According To Numerology To Usher In Positivity and Good Fortune| Know Here

Number 9: Any Colour

Represenation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Number 9 represents completion, divine wisdom and spiritual fulfilment. Choose a colour that resonates with your intention.

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 27 August 2025 at 19:39 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source