Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Red to Blue, Know Which Colour You Should Wear On Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi is the most auspicious and vibrant festival celebrated in Hinduism. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, wellness and good fortune. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 27.

In numerology, each number from 1 to 9 holds a unique spiritual meaning and is associated with a specific colour. By aligning colours with numbers, you can add symbolism and depth to rituals, enhancing the energy of this sacred occasion.

How to calculate a numerological number?

Step 1: Write your full date of birth like (day+date+year).

Step 2: Now, add all the digits into single digits.

According to numerologists, each number is connected with its specific colours that symbolise its inherent qualities, allowing for the use of these colours to enhance personality traits, balance energy and bring good fortune.

Here's what each number carries, which colour energy:

Number 1-Red

Red | Source: Pinterest

Power, strength, devotion

Number 2-Royal Blue

Royal Blue | Source: Pinterest

Wisdom, calm, depth

Number 3: Yellow

Yellow | Source: Pinterest

Prosperity, joy, brightness

Number 4: Green

Green | Source: Pinterest

Renewal, stability, growth

Number 5: Grey

Grey | Source: Pinterest

Neutrality, balance, composure

Number 6: Orange

Orange | Source: Pinterest

Vitality, passion, life force

Number 7: White

White | Source: Pinterest

Purity, calmness, spirituality

Number 8: Pink

Pink | Source: Pinterest

Love, harmony, compassion

Number 9: Any Colour

Represenation of photo | Source: Pinterest