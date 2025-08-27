Updated 27 August 2025 at 19:39 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Red to Blue, Know Which Colour You Should Wear On Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration
By aligning colours with numbers, you can add symbolism and depth to rituals, enhancing the energy of this sacred occasion. Know more details here.
Ganesh Chaturthi is the most auspicious and vibrant festival celebrated in Hinduism. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, wellness and good fortune. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 27.
In numerology, each number from 1 to 9 holds a unique spiritual meaning and is associated with a specific colour. By aligning colours with numbers, you can add symbolism and depth to rituals, enhancing the energy of this sacred occasion.
How to calculate a numerological number?
Step 1: Write your full date of birth like (day+date+year).
Step 2: Now, add all the digits into single digits.
According to numerologists, each number is connected with its specific colours that symbolise its inherent qualities, allowing for the use of these colours to enhance personality traits, balance energy and bring good fortune.
Here's what each number carries, which colour energy:
Number 1-Red
Power, strength, devotion
Number 2-Royal Blue
Wisdom, calm, depth
Number 3: Yellow
Prosperity, joy, brightness
Number 4: Green
Renewal, stability, growth
Number 5: Grey
Neutrality, balance, composure
Number 6: Orange
Vitality, passion, life force
Number 7: White
Purity, calmness, spirituality
Number 8: Pink
Love, harmony, compassion
Number 9: Any Colour
Number 9 represents completion, divine wisdom and spiritual fulfilment. Choose a colour that resonates with your intention.
