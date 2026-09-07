Gilded Glamour And Regal Red: Ambani Women, Bollywood Stars Turn Heads At Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th Anniversary Gala

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th year celebration brought together several of the biggest names from Bollywood and Mumbai’s fashion circles, with the Ambani family also making a stylish appearance at the event.

Nita Ambani, along with her daughter Isha and daughters-in-law Radhika and Shloka, was among those who attended the special evening celebrating the designer duo’s four decades in the industry.

Nita Ambani stood out in a striking red saree, keeping her look elegant and traditional. The saree featured intricate detailing and a rich, textured finish, which she paired with a matching blouse and minimal jewellery, letting the vibrant red remain the centre of her look.



Isha also embraced the evening’s couture mood in a shimmering silver-white ensemble. She wore a fitted, heavily embellished outfit covered in intricate sequins and embroidery, accessorising it with a statement diamond necklace and earrings.

Shloka, meanwhile, opted for an ivory and gold ensemble. Her outfit featured a delicately embroidered top with intricate traditional work, paired with a flowing white skirt and a matching dupatta with a broad golden border. The look combined a classic Indian silhouette with a contemporary touch.

Radhika Ambani was seen in a white-and-purple embroidered outfit. Her heavily worked ensemble featured intricate floral motifs, with the contrasting purple-and-white palette giving the traditional look a distinct, statement-making finish.

The Ambani family members were joined by several well-known faces from the film and fashion fraternity at the celebration.