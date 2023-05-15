Gucci's Cruise 2024 Runway Show: Date, Time, Guest List, Everything You Need To Know

In December 2022, Gucci announced that it will hold its Cruise 2024 collection show in Seoul. The most-anticipated fashion affair will be held on May 16. Ahead of the runway show, here's everything you need to know about it.

Date, Venue, and Time

The Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show will be held at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. The show will begin at 8:00 p.m KST. Earlier, it was scheduled to take place on November 1, but the brand had to call off its fashion show owing to the tragedy in Itaewon on October 29. The show was cancelled after discussion with the Cultural Heritage Administration.

Why is the fashion show happening in Seoul?

Gucci's Cruise 2024 collection is scheduled to be staged at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul as the brand completed its 25 years in the country. The location pays tribute to the beauty of South Korean cultural heritage. It will be held in front of Geunjeongjeon, the main hall of the Gyeongbokgung Palace.

The venue is known for being the main venue for royal ceremonies and for receiving foreign dignitaries during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Moreover, Gucci announced a three-year commitment to support the conservation and restoration of the Gyeongbokgung Palace. This adds to a list of commitments that the brand has made to preserve and promote historically significant landmarks of heritage, culture, and creativity across the world.

Who will be attending the event?

Alia Bhatt recently became the first Indian Global ambassador of Gucci. She will be attending the event. Along with her, other brand ambassadors including Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson. NewJeans Hanni, Shin Min-ah, and IU will attend the show. The guest list also includes more than 50 Korean celebs such as Lee Jung Jae, Go So Young, Kim Hee Ae, Kim Hye Soo, Lim Ji Yeon, Shin Hyun Bin, Lee Yeon Hee, BIBI, Ki Eun Sae, Leeseo (IVE), Kim Shin Rok, Jeon So Ni, Winter (aespa), Lee Jae Hoon, and Jung Kyung Ho.