Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Gym Friendly Fabrics To Keep Your Comfort And Fashion Game On Point

The best fabric for your gym wear depends on the type of exercise you're doing, personal preferences, and the climate.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fabrics for gym
Fabrics for gym | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Going to the gym is a commitment. And if you want to fully be committed to your fitness journey, it is important to take care of every aspect of it. Workout equipment, diet, timing, and workout clothes are very important parts of the entire gymming experience. Usually, people do not focus on the workout clothes that they are wearing while gymming, but choosing the right fabrics for your gym attire is essential for comfort, performance, and accessibility during your workout sessions. The type of fabric you wear can impact factors like breathability, moisture-wicking ability, and flexibility. Here's a guide to help you select the best fabrics for your gym wear.

Representative image of gym clothes | Unsplash

Cotton

Pros - Cotton is a breathable and soft fabric, making it comfortable for casual workouts or yoga sessions.

Cons - It tends to absorb and retain moisture, making it less ideal for intense or cardio-based exercises as it may become heavy and damp.

Advertisement

Polyester

Pros - Polyester is known for its moisture-wicking properties, pulling sweat away from the body and allowing it to evaporate quickly. It's durable and dries faster than cotton.

Advertisement

Cons - Some people find it less breathable compared to natural fibers.

Nylon

Pros - Nylon is lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking. It provides excellent flexibility, making it suitable for various types of workouts.

Cons - It may not be as soft as cotton, and some people might find it less comfortable for extended wear.

Advertisement
Representative image of gym clothes | Unsplash

Spandex (Lycra)

Pros - Spandex is highly elastic, offering excellent stretch and flexibility. It's often blended with other fabrics to enhance the overall stretchiness of workout clothes.

Advertisement

Cons - While great for stretch, it might not have the same moisture-wicking properties as polyester or nylon.

Mesh

Pros - Mesh fabrics provide exceptional breathability, allowing air to circulate and keeping you cool during intense workouts.

Cons - Mesh is often used in combination with other materials, and while it enhances breathability, it may not be suitable as the primary fabric for all workout conditions.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement