Nail Polish Hacks To Dry Your Nails Immediately After The First Coat

People who love applying nail paint always enjoy flaunting their nails and nail art. To get perfect and sassy nails, the process of drying every coat is very necessary. You might have also faced this problem while drying your nail polish quickly. Then before you get up and start doing things, you may tend to forget about your freshly painted nails and get them messed up. The unevenly painted nails are more hideous than no paint, isn’t it? So here are few ideas which will help you dry your freshly painted nails faster.

Also read: Nail Paints: Easy Guide To Choose Perfect Colours For Your Skin Tone

Dip your nails in Ice Water:

Fluttering your hands in the air for drying your nail polish can get boring. Try this new hack instead - after applying nail paint, dip your nails into ice-cold water. Wait for thirty seconds holding your hand in the water and then remove it. Pat your wet hands-on tissue and check your nail paint. All the coats which have applied would have dried and you would have got that perfect shade on your nails.

Also Read: Nail Treatment: Here's How You Can Grow Your Nails Faster And Stronger

Mouthwash dab down:

Before applying your nail colour try dabbing your nails with mouthwash. The alcohol contained in the mouthwash will dry your nail surface and it will help the nail polish stick quickly. Thereby, the nail paint will dry much faster.

Baby Oil:

Baby oil speeds up the drying process. It will prevent any smudges which may be caused due to its smooth and slippery texture. It will also assist you in keeping your cuticles and hands softer. Rinse your hands and you'll now have perfectly painted nails.

Also Read: Nail Care: Home Remedies On How To Grow Healthy And Long Nails Fast

Cold Blow Dry:

You can blow dry your nail paint just like you do with your hair. Drying the nail paint with a blow-dryer is really uncomplicated. But if you dry them with the hotter temperature, your nail paint will create small bubbles on the nail's surface. Hence, try using the colder temperature to prevent that and still have instantly dried paint.

Also Read: Nail Trends For Christmas Season | Tips For Perfect Nail Art Ideas