Nail Treatment: Here's How You Can Grow Your Nails Faster And Stronger

While some of you may not pay too much attention to grow your nails, it is necessary to know that fingernails are important indicators of your overall health. Fingernails are made up of many layers of a hard protein called keratin. Healthy nails should be smooth and hard and free from dents or grooves. They should also have consistency in terms of colour. If your nails grow slow and you would like to grow them faster, here are a few ways to groom your nails and help them grow faster.

How to grow nails fast?

Stop biting your nails

Biting nails is a sign of emotional and mental stress. If you feel hungry, stressed or anxious, it is obvious that you may start biting your nail. This habit shuns the growth of your nails and it is advised to stop biting your nails to help your nails frow faster.

Do not chip off your nail polish

When you apply nail polish, it starts coming off after a few days. You should not chip your nail polish as this can cause serious damage to your nails and there might even be a chance of your nail falling off.

Use nail hardeners

Nail hardeners can work to strengthen your nail plates. It can also make them less likely to split and break. Nail hardeners can also strengthen your nail structure because of the protein present in them.

Keep them clean

Keeping nails dirty and unclean can not only be toxic to your body but can also stop the growth of your nails. The dirt collected inside your nails can make it look dirty and can also become a blockage for growing. It is thus necessary to keep them clean and dry. Use a soft nail file to shape them and opt for a pointed one to clean your nails.

Take Biotin supplements

Biotins contain vitamin B. They are also known as vitamin B7, coenzyme R and Vitamin H. It helps in cell growth and also aids metabolism. Biotin helps in protein-building amino acids that are essential for nail growth. Biotin is found in food items like egg yolk, dairy products, yeast, salmon, avocado, sweet potato, nuts, seeds and even cauliflower.

