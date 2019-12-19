Hair Colour Trends That Will Dominate 2020: Get Ideas For Your New Look

Hair colour trends keep changing very frequently. Even though there is absolutely no hard and fast rule as to which colour one must opt for any peculiar season, there are certain shades which are in high demand at salons and hair colour bars and will still rule over 2020. Take a look at the most trending hair colours that will be in demand even in 2020:

1. Milk Chocolate Brown:

Milk Chocolate Brown Hair is a lighter shade of brunette with dimension and shine. This colour is at the lighter end of the brown hair spectrum, milk chocolate brown hair is easy to maintain if your natural hair colour is somewhere between brown and dirty blonde. You can ask your stylist to create lowlights around your face.

2. Rooted Beige

As people are becoming more comfortable with a purposefully grown-out root in the new year. According to the colourists, the palest blonde tones look best when done via balayage, implementing a root-smudging technique. If you have naturally dark hair, the contrast between your darkest undertones and the white-blonde lift over top creates glamorous built-in dimension.

3. Orchard Red

This year, there were many flashes of bright-red hair colour hit the trend reports, but nothing like the shimmering, multidimensional take about to blow up in 2020. The colour Orchard Red is should definitely be opted for because, like an apple, it contains both golden copper and auburn undertones. Opting for a balayage blending, you can get that subtle pop of reflective red that adds instant richness to any base shade.

4. Honey Blonde

If you want to try something blonde that is more yellow-gold than white than you will love this trending honey tone. If you have naturally dark roots then you might need to lift the base just one shade. You will have dimension, illuminated highlights, and that soft golden finish overall.